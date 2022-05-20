ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

Do you make a liveable wage in WV? Tool shows how much you need in your area

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNti9_0fku4Hqm00

(NEXSTAR) – Have you found yourself struggling to make ends meet, even though you have a full-time job? An updated tool shows it may be because of the area you live in.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has updated its Living Wage Calculator , a tool that allows you to determine the income needed to live in all 50 states, as well as local counties and metropolitan areas. Researchers rely on federal, state, and local data to create the Living Wage Calculator, which can be found here .

To use the Living Wage Calculator, select a state, city or metro area. You’ll be able to see a breakdown of the living, poverty, and minimum wages of 12 different family structures: variations range from having one to two adults with either one or both working, and zero to three children.

Below this table is a second table that outlines the typical expenses for each of the 12 structures. Expenses include food, child care, housing, and taxes. The living wage mentioned above is calculated by determining these basic expenses and how much one would need to make to afford them.

According to the updated Living Wage Calculator, a liveable wage in the U.S. (based on data from 2021) is $24.16 per hour before taxes for a family of four in which both adults are working. That’s up from $21.54 in 2020.

In north central West Virginia, single people with no children need to make the following to have what is considered a living wage in each county:

  • Barbour – $15.37
  • Doddridge – $15.56
  • Gilmer – $15.09
  • Harrison – $15.64
  • Lewis – $15.36
  • Marion – $15.53
  • Monongalia – $16.40
  • Preston – $16.40
  • Randolph – $14.96
  • Ritchie – $15.38
  • Taylor – $15.07
  • Tucker – $15.38
  • Upshur – $15.37
  • Webster – $14.54

In August, the same calculater estimated the living wage in north central West Virginia to be between $12 and 15 , an increase of several dollars in less than a year.

“The minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families,” creators say in a release . “For two adult, two children families, the minimum wage covers 59.8% of the living wage at best in Washington and 29.9% at worst in Wisconsin.

A family of four living in the New York City area, the needed wage to cover basic expenses is higher than the national average at $30.16 . In St. Louis, a family of four requires a liveable wage lower than the U.S. rate at $23.24 . If that same family moved to the San Francisco area, the same family would need a wage of $35.56 to cover basic expenses.

CDC goes back to recommending masks in 3 WV counties

To view your needed minimum income and cost breakdown, visit the MIT Living Wage Calculator .

At the start of 2022, 26 states increased their minimum wages . By 2026, the minimum wage will be at $15 in all or parts of 11 states . Still, nearly 20 states have minimum wages at the national minimum, $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . Another eight states have minimum wages below $10.

According to the Economic Policy Institute , the spending power of that $7.25/hour has already dropped dramatically since 2009. In 2021 dollars, $7.25 was more like $9.17 per hour in 2009 . (The inflation that’s happened since June of last year has made the difference even more dramatic.)

Many companies have announced increases to their minimum starting wages in recent months. That includes Target , Hobby Lobby , Verizon , and even the federal government – President Joe Biden raised the minimum wage for federal employees to $15 earlier this year.

So far this year, Americans have faced painful inflation with the prices of everything from gas to groceries rising. U.S. inflation hit 8.3% in April but has slowed from the 40-year high reported in March.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Biggest cities in West Virginia 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but […]
POLITICS
Government Technology

West Virginia Lawmakers Consider Battery Energy Future

(TNS) — West Virginia lawmakers got lessons on a key asset to power grids poised to shape the future of energy in and out of the Mountain State Monday. The state Joint Standing Energy Committee took in presentations from two industry representatives who weighed in on the potential for battery energy storage to help power West Virginia as it rapidly expands in the U.S. energy market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBOY 12 News

What’s up with hemp farms in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for […]
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Hinton News

Gov. Justice: West Virginia receives over $72.1 million to expand WV Capital Access Program

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia will receive up to $72.1 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under a new round of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship, especially in traditionally underserved communities as they emerge from the pandemic. “Since the day I walked in the door as Governor, I’ve tried to make West Virginia the best state in the nation to chase the American Dream – a place where success and prosperity are right at your fingertips. This is an astounding amount of funding that...
SMALL BUSINESS
WSAZ

West Virginia faith leaders call for permanent expansion of Child Tax Credit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Single mom Kristen Olsen said her world transformed last summer. “I got a letter in the mail that said I was going to start getting $300 a month, and I thought, that can’t be true,” she recalled. “We were hurting so bad. I think I must have got that letter in August of last year and things were just so tight in the news, and so I’m thinking I’ll believe it when it shows up in my bank account... and it did.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Rep. likely broke rules with Aruba trip; Report

A congressional watchdog has determined that Rep. Alex Mooney likely broke House rules when the West Virginia Republican accepted a trip to Aruba allegedly paid for by a campaign client and family friend. The latest allegations are included in a statement released Monday by the House Ethics Committee. The committee says it’s extending the review […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
wvpublic.org

Legislators Discuss Cannabis In The Workplace

Legislators heard a presentation on cannabis and the workplace during Tuesdays’ interim meetings in Morgantown. West Virginia law protects employees from being fired for using medical cannabis products, but employers can still prohibit employees from being under the influence at work. The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff IMMEDIATELY and through Saturday, May 28

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning IMMEDIATELY and continuing through sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Metropolitan Areas#New York City Area#Living Wage Calculator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Housing
Lootpress

New state record common carp caught in Summersville Lake

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia lakes and streams continue to produce both trophy-sized game fish and record catches. On Saturday, May 7, Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, PA, caught and released a new state record common carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in Nicholas County.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Only 1 WV attraction makes 150 best summer things to do

DENVER, Colo. – Travellemming.com has released its list of the “150 Best Things to Do in the USA This Summer” and only one West Virginia destination made the list. That spot, coming in at 138, is Tucker County’s Canaan Valley. Citing its abundant wilderness and “charming mountain towns,” the article describes the valley as a […]
TRAVEL
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy