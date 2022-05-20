ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: Grand opening of Too Many Records in N Portland

By Kohr Harlan
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What started as a YouTube channel over 7 years ago is now turning into a brick and mortar store in North Portland.

Too Many Records began as a tribute to the hobby of collection vinyl records. Now a shop by the same name will host a grand opening this weekend.

Kohr Explores: Oregon International Air Show takes flight in Hillsboro

Kohr Harlan went inside to show off their collection.

