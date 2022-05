BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first official cases of bird flu in Vermont started showing up last month after two bald eagles were found dead in Grand Isle and Chittenden Counties. Since then, there has been an outbreak in a backyard chicken flock in Caledonia County. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont officials about the disease in both wild and domesticated birds.

GRAND ISLE, VT ・ 15 HOURS AGO