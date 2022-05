CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.

