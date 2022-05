There seems to be a general consensus from the weather model data that says summery weather advances to Michigan as the upcoming Memorial Day weekend progresses. A storm system with ample precipitation will be moving out of Michigan by sunrise Saturday. This should leave Michigan with a mostly dry weekend. I say mostly dry because there has been the hint of a very quick-moving, small area of thundershowers possible Saturday night and Sunday morning.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO