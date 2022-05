Yes, I’m one of those old fashioned people that actually still gets magazines in the mail. There is something about when that latest issue shows up in your mailbox, and you can just relax for a little while, look through the pages while everything else fades into the background. And I imagine that for me, it’s because the magazines I get are very visual and not serious like Time. I get Country Living and HGTV Magazine. This brings me to the point of this story.

MILLBROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO