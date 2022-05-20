Legislature Updating Security Technology At Iowa Capitol Complex

Des Moines, Iowa — For the first time in 44 years, lawmakers have voted to make changes in Iowa’s popular “Bottle Bill.”. That’s Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig, one of 30 Republicans who voted to accept House adjustments and send the bill to the governor. The legislation would let grocery stores stop accepting empty bottles and cans and paying deposits. Redemption centers would see their per container handling fee increased to three cents. Wholesale distributors of beer and pop would be able to keep the money from unredeemed containers.

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO