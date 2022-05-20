Special Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Cook County Beaches. * WHERE...Cook County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves of 3 to 6 feet expected.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO