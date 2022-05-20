ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-21 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lake;...

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 03:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Cook County Beaches. * WHERE...Cook County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves of 3 to 6 feet expected.
COOK COUNTY, IL

