TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka leadership Tuesday discussed how they’re promoting growth internally and across the region. At their monthly meeting, Mayor Mike Padilla and City Manager Bill Cochran said a recent trip with leaders from Topeka and Lawrence went a long way in showing the two cities how to dump a competitive mindset in favor of a more cooperative foundation. They expressed a similar takeaway from a Shawnee Co. legislative meeting held between leaders from Topeka, Silver Lake, and Auburn.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO