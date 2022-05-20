ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Baymax!' trailer shows 'Big Hero 6' character try to help others

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
May 20 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Baymax!

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated series Friday.

Baymax! is a spinoff series based on the 2014 film Big Hero 6. The new show follows the healthcare companion robot Baymax as he attempts to help others in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo.

"I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks," series creator Don Hall said in a press release.

"In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone -- and a lot of times they don't want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he's identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role," Hall added.

Scott Adsit returns as the voice of Baymax. Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson and Jaboukie Young-White also have voice roles.

Baymax! is written by Cirocco Dunlap and directed by Dean Wellins, Lissa Treiman, Dan Abraham and Mark Kennedy. Roy Conli and Bradford Simonsen serve as producers.

Baymax! premieres June 29 on Disney+.

