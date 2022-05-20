Sheriff: Florida deputy should be charged after man 'cooked alive' in stun gun arrest
Sheriff says deputy's actions when he fired...www.nbcnews.com
Sheriff says deputy's actions when he fired...www.nbcnews.com
what's he supposed to do when the suspect doesn't comply, let him go? if the liberal media would tell criminals to comply with police there would be a lot less deadly encounters with police. based on that fact alone I hold the liberal media responsible for the deaths of many criminals. they don't care about the people that get killed, they want them to act out so they can cause strife in our culture
He will get off and he should sue the state of Florida for charging him the guy should of listen 👂 he fought the cops and he got what he deserved
Comply or die! He chose poorly! Most criminals do! He is lucky to be alive. Thankyou officers for keeping the public safe from these violent criminals!
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 39