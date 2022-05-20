Sheriff: Florida deputy should be charged after man 'cooked alive' in stun gun arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – So this guy right here decides he is going to haul around a bunch of drugs in his car and then not be smart enough to move over for the safety of one of our Deputies who had a car stopped on the side of I-95. Apparently he didn’t realize that we strongly enforce Florida’s Move Over Law in Brevard County, so Deputy Jason Lewis conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by Anthony Diaz out of Katy, Texas.

