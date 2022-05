“Now it’s going to get dark. Very fast.”The words echoed around the bug-eyed, Sputnik-like capsule as we descended into an afterworld of silence. The sensation – of snowy mountains fading away and sunlight draining from the scene, turning it into a grainy lithograph – set my pulse racing and soon our tiny craft was floating in slow motion in an out-of-focus softness, at minus-70m, near the bottom of one of the deepest lakes in Europe.“You can start breathing again,” said the captain, as our untrained eyes peered out into the submerged land of half-invisible creatures. As if to show us...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO