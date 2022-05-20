ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

Mariners win the Gold

By Calli Newberry

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marine City Mariners concluded conference play against Madison Heights Lamphere this week. They picked up a 10-2 victory on Tuesday to win the MAC-Gold – for the first time in nine years – before returning home Thursday and taking a 7-3 loss. They finished 8-2 in the division, outscoring opponents...



Comments / 0

