Barrington to keep honors level classes at high school

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington School Committee has decided to keep honors classes and distinctions in its curriculum.

The move was in response to a plan to eliminate honors distinctions for English and social studies next year. The changes were partly based on equity, according to the school district.

The district previously emphasized that the high school was still going to offer math and science honors classes on top of a variety of AP level courses.

Additionally, the district said it has no plans to restructure math or science courses in at least the next three to five years.

Parents applauded the district for “doing the right thing” and bringing back the classes.

