ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Barrington to keep honors level classes at high school

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzT1G_0fku1xez00

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington School Committee has decided to keep honors classes and distinctions in its curriculum.

The move was in response to a plan to eliminate honors distinctions for English and social studies next year. The changes were partly based on equity, according to the school district.

Barrington parents speak out against elimination of some honors classes

The district previously emphasized that the high school was still going to offer math and science honors classes on top of a variety of AP level courses.

Additionally, the district said it has no plans to restructure math or science courses in at least the next three to five years.

Parents applauded the district for “doing the right thing” and bringing back the classes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WPRI 12 News

URI Commencement returns to the Quad

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a very special day for the University of Rhode Island’s class of 2022. Families and friends gathered to celebrate over three thousand undergraduate and 804 graduate students who were awarded their degrees. In a return to tradition, the university held its main commencement ceremony on the historic URI […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Highschool#Education#Wpri#Ap
ABC6.com

Providence Journal takes back ad error, says it will print for Memorial Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Journal said on Monday that they will be printing a publication for Memorial Day after making an ad error. The journal said in an advertisement, “On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th, the Providence Journal will not be publishing a printed edition. However, the full newspaper will be available online.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

This Rhode Island Woman Believes This Table Can Change Lives

One of the state’s biggest inclusion and accessibility advocates will be unveiling a new project on Tuesday in Providence — that she believes has the ability to change lives. Tina Guenette Pedersen, along with members of The Steel Yard, will be unveiling “Tina’s Table,” which will feature bench...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Watertown News

Italian Eatery With Spots in Brookline & Newport Moving Into Watertown Square

An Italian restaurant will be taking over the space previously occupied by Stellina Restaurant in Watertown Square. Bar ‘Cino (pronounced “chee-no”) is part of a the Newport Restaurant Group that includes other locations of Bar ‘Cino in Brookline and Newport, R.I., the Papa Razzi restaurants in Wellesley and Concord, as well as the Castle Hill Inn in Newport.
WATERTOWN, MA
WPRI

All aboard Harmony Railway!

In the height of the pandemic, Russell Gross took a closer look at the land that’s been in his family for years and add some family fun. His pandemic project now entertains the kids and kids at heart when they hop aboard the family train. Michaela took a ride along the 1/2 mile track of Harmony Railway in Chepachet.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy