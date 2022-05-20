ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Shooting at gas station on Rangeline Road

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night on Rangeline Road at a gas station.

MPD responded to Purple Cow on Rangeline Road on Thursday night in reference to a domestic incident involving one shot. When officers arrived they discovered the victim and his father were involved in a verbal altercation which then led to multiple shots being fired by both subjects. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ankle.

The victim’s father, Joseph Walker, 56, was arrested.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

