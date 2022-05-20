Shooting at gas station on Rangeline Road

UPDATE (5/23 3:11 p.m.): The victim has been identified as Durrell Palmer, 36, and the suspect is Charles Tyree Moore, 37. According to officials, both men got out of their vehicles, which is when Moore fired four to five shots at Palmer. Moore then left the scene and called 911. He told them exactly where […]

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO