NYS Canal system opens for navigation season
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Canal system has officially opened for the 2022 Navigation Season. The locks and lift bridges will be operated daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours at some locations.
There are no tolls or fees for recreational use of the Canal system this year. Vessels will be admitted through structures if arriving prior to scheduled closing. The system will be open daily until October 12.
Mariners should plan accordingly for scheduled lockages at Champlain Canal Locks C-7 and C-8 in Fort Edward this season. Locks E-21 and E-22 in New London will operate with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday from May 20 to September 14.NYS Canalway Challenge kicks off for 2022
Structures operating with extended hours May 20 through September 14 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Lock C-1 (Halfmoon)
- Lock E-8 (Rotterdam)
- Lock E-23 (Brewerton)
- Lock O-1 (Phoenix)
- Lock O-2 (Fulton)
- Lock O-3 (Fulton)
- Lock O-8 (Oswego)
- Lock E-24 (Baldwinsville)
- Main Street Lift Bridge (Fairport)
- Lock E-32 (Pittsford)
- Lock E-33 (Henrietta)
- Spencerport Lift Bridge
- Adams Basin Lift Bridge
- Park Avenue Lift Bridge (Brockport)
- Main Street Lift Bridge (Brockport)
- Holley Lift Bridge
- Hulberton Lift Bridge
- Ingersoll Street Lift Bridge (Albion)
- Main Street Lift Bridge (Albion)
- Eagle Harbor Lift Bridge
- Knowlesville Lift Bridge
- Medina Lift Bridge
- Middleport Lift Bridge
- Gasport Lift Bridge
- Exchange Street Lift Bridge (Lockport)
- Lock E-34/35 (Lockport)
- Lock CS-1 (Cayuga)
- Lock CS-2/3 (Seneca Falls)
- Lock CS-4 (Waterloo)
Structures operating with extended hours May 20 through September 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lock E-25 (Mays Point)
- Lock E-26 (Clyde)
- Lock E-27 (Lyons)
- Lock E-28A (Lyons)
- Lock E-28B (Newark)
- Lock E-29 (Palmyra)
- Lock E-30 (Macedon)
The Canal Corporation is looking for seasonal employees to staff the locks and lift bridges across the system. Extending operating hours at the Waterford Flight and Lock E-7 (Niskayuna) for example is dependent on staffing levels. Those interested can apply on the Canal Corporation's website .
