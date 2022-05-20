5Church Buckhead Replaces Sage Woodfire Tavern on June 3

The team behind 5Church Midtown on Friday announced the restaurant’s new Buckhead location will open for dinner service on Friday, June 3, 2022 in the former Sage Woodfire Tavern space, at 3379 Peachtree Road.

“We’re excited to offer our signature hospitality plus an entirely new menu of inventive cuisine to the Buckhead community,” Ayman Kamel , principal of 5Church, said in a press release. “So many of our guests have asked us to bring a second location to this neighborhood of Atlanta and it feels wonderful to deliver on their requests.”

Chef Rodney Smith Jr. , previously the owner of The Northern Nomad and a traveling chef for Ronin Hospitality , will helm the kitchen of 5Church Buckhead and has created a new menu of shareable plates, starters and entrees alongside a curated selection of steaks and side dishes. Diners can ease into their meal with starters like fresh oysters with Champagne foam, charcuterie, charred Caesar salad or a riff on surf and turf with candied bacon, scallop, squash purée and hazelnuts before enjoying entrées such as The Modern Classic burger comprising a wagyu and short rib patty, brie, hydro bib, tomato aioli, duck fat brioche and duck fat French fries; Sea bass with black rice, almond crème, maitake mushroom and pomegranate, cauliflower with saffron, goat feta, muhammara and lemon citronette; and Pork chop served with blue cheese grits and pan sauce.

Steaks served a la carte include a prime filet mignon, prime New York strip, ribeye and wagyu New York strip. Sauces range from black truffle bordelaise to salsa verde to horseradish crème. Classic steakhouse side dishes such as creamed spinach, garlic and Parmesan whipped potatoes and Brussels sprouts with hazelnuts, pickled onion and bacon complete the meal.

Highlights of 5Church Buckhead’s cocktail menu include Holy Water and Viper — favorites from the Midtown location — that join newcomers such as the Twisted Tree mixing Buffalo Trace, peach and maple, honey and orange, and peach bitters; Call Me Madame! with Winterville gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, lemon, orange and rosemary; Deception in the Garden combining Don Julio tequila, triple sec, pear, lavender, lime and pineapple.

Located on the ground floor of the boutique office tower 3379 Peachtree , the new Buckhead location of 5Church seats 140 guests in the main dining room plus an additional 75 in the enclosed sunroom and patio. For guests interested in a closer look at the preparation of Smith’s cuisine, a chef’s table offers seating in the kitchen.

Like its sister location in Midtown, the décor prominently features local and regional artists including Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War,” painted on the ceiling by local artist Dr. Dax , and a 3D sculpture featuring several bucks by Jonathan Imafidor . Among the many notable pieces on display are the “Twisted Tree” that was custom built by Brant Harris and features a live 500-pound peach tree that was pulled from the ground and is now hanging upside-down from the ceiling; Pepe Soho’s “Japanese Tree” and “Horse” photographs; and a 27-foot-long custom piece by Amy Rader , the largest in the restaurant.

5Church Buckhead will open initially for dinner service only. The restaurant will introduce lunch and brunch later this summer.

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Photo: Official