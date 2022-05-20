Concern for Missing Rockville Teenager

Weekly COVID-19 Media Briefing with County Executive Elrich and Other County Officials. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and other representatives from the County government who help lead the County's ongoing COVID-19 response efforts will host their weekly, virtual media briefing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. County Executive Elrich will be joined by Montgomery County Department of Recreation Director Robin Riley to talk about County pools reopening Memorial Day Weekend, this year’s Independence Day Fireworks Displays, and more.

