Rockville, MD

Concern for Missing Rockville Teenager

montgomerycountymd.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing 32-Year-Old Man

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Silver Spring. Adrian Patterson, age 32, was last seen on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 10:25 p.m., in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Police Conduct Death Investigation (UPDATE)

Update: May 24, 2022 - This afternoon, the autopsy was conducted, and the possibility of foul play was ruled out. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County ‘Keeping It Safe Coalition’ Announces Student Video Contest Winners and Recipients of Community Service Awards

Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) and the Montgomery County Police Department have announced the high school and middle school winners of the 2021-22 “Keeping it Safe Coalition” student video contest. The annual contest encouraged teams from Montgomery County public and private schools to create 30-second public service announcements to educate young people about the risks of under-21 alcohol use.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Media Advisory

Weekly COVID-19 Media Briefing with County Executive Elrich and Other County Officials. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and other representatives from the County government who help lead the County's ongoing COVID-19 response efforts will host their weekly, virtual media briefing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. County Executive Elrich will be joined by Montgomery County Department of Recreation Director Robin Riley to talk about County pools reopening Memorial Day Weekend, this year’s Independence Day Fireworks Displays, and more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County to Host 25th Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 with Music, Artistic Performances, Educational Activities, the African American Living Legend Awards, and More

Montgomery County’s 25th Juneteenth Celebration will be held at the BlackRock Center for the Arts, located at 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. This year’s Celebration will mark the first official observance of Juneteenth as both a national and County paid holiday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Press Releases - County Council

Council meets on May 26 for final vote on Montgomery County’s $6.3 billion FY23 Operating Budget, FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program. Also on May 26: Council vote on the Silver Spring and Downtown Adjacent Communities Plan. The Council will meet on Thursday, May 26 at 9...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

