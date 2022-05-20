ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurice River, NJ

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
A fatal crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash was reported at 10:42 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 on the 4200 block of Route 47.in Maurice River, initial reports said.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Comments / 2

PUBLIC SAFETY
