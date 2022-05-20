Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A car crashed into a tree along the Garden State Parkway after a collision with another car, authorities said. The crash occurred at 12:46 p.m. Monday, May 23 on the parkway northbound at milepost 75.9 in Lacey Township, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. Two vehicles were involved in...
Two Washington DC residents were killed after one crossed over the double-yellow line and struck a car the other was traveling in last week in Maryland, authorities said.Marquise Lewis was heading south on Marlboro Pike when he crossed the double yellow line and struck the pickup truck carrying 48-…
ABSECON — A police-involved shooting Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Dollar General store is under investigation. The shooting took place at the stand-alone store at the intersection of California Avenue and Route 9, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Spokesman Mark Cooker did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting but said the Attorney General's Office was notified.
A student has been arrested for allegedly riding a motorcycle through the halls of a school in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland on Tuesday, May 24 at Ramapo Senior High School.According to police, a student at the school drove an off-road motorcycle through the halls of the sch…
POINT PLEASANT – A Pleasant Place home was destroyed by a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon, officials said. When authorities arrived, the residents – as well as their pets – had already left the house with no injuries. A neighbor who was outside was treated for smoke inhalation. Other neighbors were evacuated from their residences as a precaution, Point Pleasant police said.
A local truck driver has been charged with the theft of wholesale quantities of Red Bull valued at more than $27,000, authorities said. Christopher L. Hammond, 36, of the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township was charged with theft by unlawful taking, forgery and false uttering, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
Three women have been hospitalized and a horse has died after a car crash involving a horse drawn wagon and a car on Saturday, May 21, police say. East Lampeter Township police were called to the crash in the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola around 9:30 a.m., according to a release by the department.
A tractor-trailer driver who crashed on Interstate 70 in Rostraver, spilling more than seven tons of hot dog filler on the highway and snarling traffic for five hours Friday, will receive multiple citations — including one for speeding, police said. Makendy Lachald, 30, of Laurel, Del., was speeding westbound...
The streets are a little bit safer today thanks to a multi-agency investigation led by New Jersey State Police which led to 17-people being placed in handcuffs. Over the course of two days this month, 17-fugitives, many who were wanted for violent crimes were arrested in Mercer County, according to a Tuesday announcement by New Jersey State Police.
Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin ordered State Police and all 21 county prosecutors Tuesday night to immediately boost law enforcement presence at schools statewide following the Texas massacre."The safety of our state's residents—including and especially our children—is my top…
A beloved teacher was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.The crash took place in Ulster County on Route 209 in Marbletown around 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.Ulster County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a two-car, serious, physical injury crash at 4174 Route 209 between Ol…
A Maryland community is coming together to support siblings whose parents were killed in a crash over the weekend. More than $200,000 had been raised for the children of Charlene "Charlie" and Kyle Savage as of Tuesday, May 24, the Facebook fundraiser reads. The fundraiser — created by Kester Irwin...
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after a two-car crash sent one car spinning out of control Saturday morning. Police say a 38-year-old man in a Chevy Equinox was driving north on Broad Street when it crashed with a Chevy Suburban turning left in the opposite direction. The Equinox spun...
In an effort to crack down on partying, ATV riding, and illegal swimming, New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection is shutting down a few sections of Wildlife Management Areas for the summer.
Ocean County Board of Social Services employees today honked their horns and wore all black as they demand answers. The honkers say they are from the CWA Union who are “meeting with our director to ask why she hasn’t requested on behalf of her employees hardship pay for working throughout the pandemic under the American Rescue plan. We got a ‘thank you for being essential’ sign in front of our buildings but that was it. We never stopped working a day since the pandemic began and we have been here even on overtime to make sure our residents continue to receive their benefits even as we exposed ourselves and our family members to covid19.”
If you're from Mercer County, NJ, or Trenton, NJ more specifically, you may already know what bridge I'm talking about. The Calhoun St. bridge in Trenton absolutely terrifies me. I was driving around and had my GPS on to get across the bridge into Pennsylvania. I wasn't entirely paying attention...
A man who was part of an elaborate “grab-and-go” theft scheme that targeted retailers throughout New England and the East Coast has been sentenced to prison time, federal officials announced. Hartford resident Jahliil Parrott, also known as “Stretch,” age 24, of Windsor, was sentenced by US District Judge...
A Maryland man who threw beer at the U.S. Capitol and led a violent mob while draped in a Confederate flag was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the breach that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, authorities say. Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, of Cooksville, will serve 33 months in...
OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- A pilot who pulled off an emergency landing in New Jersey last year now has another incredible story of survival.Landon Lucas, 19, was the only passenger on a small plane when it crashed upside down on April 9 in New Mexico. The pilot died, and Lucas suffered a broken spine, ribs and both legs."I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself, and it's kind of just crazy," he told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. You may remember Lucas from last July when he grabbed headlines for safely landing a plane on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey after its engine failed. Lucas is now recovering from seven surgeries but says he will be back in the sky as soon as he can.
ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived at the scene along with […]
