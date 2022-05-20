ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan inspired board game hits the stores

By Allison Polk
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTtRa_0fku0aZJ00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Game night just got a little bit more personal for residents in the Circle City.

Dothanopoly, a spin-off of the popular board game Monopoly, has hit stores around Dothan.

St. John the Baptist Parish deputy is making a difference

The game includes stops that are native to the city, such as Ross Clark Circle, Water World, RIP Hewes Stadium, Landmark Park, murals, and more.

So if you want to see who can win the most properties in Dothan, the game can be found at your local Walmart.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in Sunday morning shootout off the Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, May 21st, Dothan officers responded to a shootout at the 3500 block of the Ross Clark Circle. Shots were still being fired when officers arrived on the scene. Several suspects ran away on food and others drove from the scene. The shootout happened between two groups of people, in the […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Teen job fair in Fort Walton Beach for summer, post-summer gigs

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said having working teenagers in the community decreases violent crimes by 43 percent. Teens seeking a job around the county can meet with employers Monday afternoon in Fort Walton Beach. OCSO along with the Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast are hosting […]
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Dothan man charged with assaulting a police officer

NAPIER FIELD, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer. Dale County Sheriff’s say a Napier Field officer responded to a domestic incident on the 100 block of Single Street and while investigating was hit multiple times by Bilal Kelly, according to police.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Dothan, AL
Sports
Dothan, AL
Lifestyle
wdhn.com

Man murdered in front of a Dothan café

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man is dead after an early morning shooting Sunday. Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts, 21, was outside a downtown café on the 200 block of East Powell Street when an unknown person walked up and shot him once. McLeod-Roberts was found dead on the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan woman charged after waving a gun towards an officer: DPD

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been arrested for waving a handgun toward an officer. On Monday, the Dothan Police Department responded to an assault call in the Chapelwood neighborhood. Rita Davis, 50, of Dothan, struck the victim on the head with a concrete block which started...
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Dothan man killed outside café in weekend shooting

A man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning outside a downtown Dothan café. Police say the incident took place in the 200 block of East Powell Street. The victim has been identified as Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts, age 21. According to a police report, McLeod-Roberts was outside the business when an unknown person walked up and shot him once. McLeod-Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Couple accused of multi-state conning crimes arrested in Florida

PALM BAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A couple wanted for numerous theft charges described by Dothan Police as con artists have been captured. Josh and Mary Jane Matheny were caught in Palm Bay, Florida. Dothan Police say that the Matheny’s were wanted in multiple states including Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama. They now face charges in […]
PALM BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Game#Wdhn#Baptist Parish#Water World#Rip Hewes Stadium#Nexstar Media Inc
wdhn.com

Police search for a man responsible for a shooting in Geneva Co.

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A late-night shooting in Geneva County led to a person receiving injuries and another woman being taken to the hospital. The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is searching for James Quadarius Thomas, 28, who is responsible for the shooting on Geneva County Road 68 around 10 p.m. Saturday.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Wind damage reports from around the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe storms rolled through the region earlier this afternoon and caused damage in multiple locations. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of reports we have received thus far:. HOUSTON COUNTY:. Multiple trees and powerlines down on the east side of Dothan near Ashford and Columbia with...
DOTHAN, AL
WALB 10

Dawson police on the hunt for wanted woman

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is on the hunt for a woman that’s considered armed and dangerous. Mykera Jones is wanted on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Jones is 5′2,...
DAWSON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

ALL CLEAR: Heavy police presence near Spencer Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier Friday afternoon, a heavy police presence was near Spencer Avenue and Westview Drive. According to officers, they are investigating a report of gunfire in the area. As a precautionary measure, Drake Middle School was under a lockdown. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the scene is...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama’s average gas price hovers near record high set Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gas prices have continued their climb for a fifth straight week across Alabama and the rest of the nation. While Monday did not bring a new record for Alabama, AAA said prices at the pumps remain just below the high mark. The state’s average cost dropped to $4.30, down 1 cent from the record set on Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Victim named in Sunday’s traffic crash on US 231 North

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update from DPD:. On May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 6:05 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck on Montgomery Highway and Barrington Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is a Hispanic Male, Benjamin Flores, 35 years of age. The...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Red buoy tied to sinking boat in Destin harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A marine hazard is in the middle of the Destin Harbor days before Memorial Day weekend. The white boat is visible from Gregg Orr Marine on Emerald Coast Parkway. Employees there said the boat had been sitting in the harbor for weeks. Once they noticed it taking on water on May […]
WSFA

Man, juvenile injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting Friday night. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 2100 block of Kingsbury Drive around 11:30 p.m. regarding a person being shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile victim and an adult male victim.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Shooting in East Geneva County under investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement are looking for a man they say is responsible for a late night shooting in Geneva County. It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Geneva County Road 68, just a few miles from the Geneva-Houston county line. One woman was taken by ambulance with...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dale County man dies by tractor

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man is dead after his tractor flipped over on him while he was working in his yard today. 70-year-old Carl Gohagan, was trying to pull a tree stump out of his yard in Echo when his tractor overturned on him. He...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Race for Covington County sheriff

More wet weather on this way this week? We're walking you through the forecast hour-by-hour!. More wet weather on this way this week? We're walking you through the forecast hour-by-hour!
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy