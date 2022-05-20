Dothan inspired board game hits the stores

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Game night just got a little bit more personal for residents in the Circle City.

Dothanopoly, a spin-off of the popular board game Monopoly, has hit stores around Dothan.

The game includes stops that are native to the city, such as Ross Clark Circle, Water World, RIP Hewes Stadium, Landmark Park, murals, and more.

So if you want to see who can win the most properties in Dothan, the game can be found at your local Walmart.

