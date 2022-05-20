St. John the Baptist Parish deputy is making a difference

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — It’s all in a day’s work for deputy Devin Billiot.



“They was like ‘do you want to race?’ and I’m like, y’all got me at a severe disadvantage, i got all this extra weight on, y’all are half my size, but come on, let’s go,” said deputy Billiot.



Deputy Billiot, a member of the st. John the Baptist sheriff’s office went viral this week after a video was posted of him on social media racing several kids in a Laplace neighborhood.

Kevin Underwood, the grandfather of the children said it warmed his heart.

“He got out and played with the kids, and I haven’t seen an officer interact with children in so long that i was praising him.”

“It’s important for the kids, especially young, to understand that we as police officers, we’re here to help them. We are their friend. If they’re ever in need, call us. We’re coming.”



Sheriff Mike Tregre said it’s deputies like Billiot who break the negative stigma that often surrounds police.



“Officers sometimes do bad things, but we do a lot of good things. You have to find a way to start interacting with our youth, and change that mindset.”



Deputy Billiot is helping to change that mindset. One positive interaction, or in deputy Billiot’s case one race at a time.

