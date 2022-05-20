Sherry's Forecast: Friday, May 20

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Regional Transportation Commission and the Nevada Dept of Transportation have come up with a 7-day Memorial Day *travel* outlook. This is mainly for anyone planning on heading to southern California on I-15, noting that the first few days of the holiday weekend should be ok. Once we get to Sunday, though, the R-T-C is predicting that some folks will be cutting the holiday short to head back south early, meaning drivers should expect *some* back-ups on the 15 at Primm throughout the day. But Sunday is expected to be a piece of holiday cake compared to possible 10-mile-or-longer delays on Memorial Day Monday. It’s believed that some vacationers taking that into account may spend the holiday in southern Nevada. This is expected to lead to more slowdowns to SoCal on Tuesday, with Wednesday bringing less congestion on I-15.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— As memorial day weekend nears many are gearing up for a trip to Lake Mead. It’s expected to be very busy, especially with limited ramps. The water level is the lowest it has ever been, and boaters need to be aware of shallow spots throughout the lake. This is a concern for deputy matt stark, who says more objects are surfacing, and that people need to be attentive.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, Nevadans may experience what one travel expert is calling a “flightmare.”. According to data collected by Priceline, Las Vegas is the most popular destination among travelers for Memorial Day weekend in 2022. This, combined with an easing of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, means Las Vegas airports are expected to have a serious uptick in travelers.
