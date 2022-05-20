ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Sherry's Forecast: Friday, May 20

8newsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazy skies to start our Friday after strong southwest winds brought in a lot of dust to the valley last night. But winds...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Predictions for drivers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Regional Transportation Commission and the Nevada Dept of Transportation have come up with a 7-day Memorial Day *travel* outlook. This is mainly for anyone planning on heading to southern California on I-15, noting that the first few days of the holiday weekend should be ok. Once we get to Sunday, though, the R-T-C is predicting that some folks will be cutting the holiday short to head back south early, meaning drivers should expect *some* back-ups on the 15 at Primm throughout the day. But Sunday is expected to be a piece of holiday cake compared to possible 10-mile-or-longer delays on Memorial Day Monday. It’s believed that some vacationers taking that into account may spend the holiday in southern Nevada. This is expected to lead to more slowdowns to SoCal on Tuesday, with Wednesday bringing less congestion on I-15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Low water levels bring additional boating safety issues to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— As memorial day weekend nears many are gearing up for a trip to Lake Mead. It’s expected to be very busy, especially with limited ramps. The water level is the lowest it has ever been, and boaters need to be aware of shallow spots throughout the lake. This is a concern for deputy matt stark, who says more objects are surfacing, and that people need to be attentive.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
8newsnow.com

Nevadans can expect flight complications ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, Nevadans may experience what one travel expert is calling a “flightmare.”. According to data collected by Priceline, Las Vegas is the most popular destination among travelers for Memorial Day weekend in 2022. This, combined with an easing of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, means Las Vegas airports are expected to have a serious uptick in travelers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Lake Mead exposing more sunken relics

Lake Mead exposing more sunken relics - video from Travis Pardee. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/lake-mead-exposing-more-sunken-relics.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy