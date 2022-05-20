ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Los Angeles, CA

Dogs maul woman in Lake Los Angeles

By CNS Author
foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A woman is hospitalized Friday after she was attacked by at least two dogs in the Lake Los Angeles area near...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 6

Manny Saints
4d ago

Honesty dogs running lose in lla is nothing new there's being multiple attacks over the years too many irresponsible owners people need to start getting fined over their dogs not being properly secured or remove the poor animals who have no control of their owners poor responsibility....

Reply
3
I Believed 333
4d ago

There are always dogs running around loose in Lake La some owners don’t keep there dogs in

Reply
4
foxla.com

Man shot dead in San Fernando

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in San Fernando Tuesday. It happened around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and East San Fernando. According to the LASD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details...
SAN FERNANDO, CA
foxla.com

CHP officer ambushed in random attack by two suspects in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a CHP officer was shot at by two suspects in East Los Angeles Tuesday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a CHP officer was driving in the area of Third Street and Ford Boulevard around 9 a.m. when two suspects opened fire on the patrol vehicle.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Crews control structure fire in Los Alamitos

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. - Crews controlled a structure fire in Los Alamitos Tuesday morning. Orange County and Long Beach authorities responded to the scene near Katella Avenue and Bloomfield Street, where the fire had engulfed the center of a large unoccupied industrial building. Officials said firefighters secured the perimeter and...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested for stash of Molotov cocktails in Santa Monica Mountains

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man was arrested for allegedly holding a stash of Molotov cocktails in the Santa Monica Mountains. Maksim Klimenko, 34, was arrested this week. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a California State Park Ranger was approached over the weekend by a person saying they'd found eight Molotov cocktails in a wooded area next to a trail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Puppy survives after being shot with arrow in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A little Chihuahua is lucky to be alive after being shot in the neck with an arrow. The Riverside County Animal Services shared photos of the 4-month-old pup who is now recovering. According to officials, the dog was found near the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot and killed in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. - Two men were killed in a shooting in the Commerce area Monday. The shooting occurred just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Supply Avenue, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two men were pronounced dead at...
COMMERCE, CA
foxla.com

Parolee arrested in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A parolee wanted on a felony warrant was arrested in Simi Valley Sunday. According to police, 45-year-old David Searles of Simi Valley was arrested Sunday morning. He was wanted on a felony "parolee at large" warrant. Officers responded to a report of an in-progress trespass around...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Man Identified as Victim in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Commerce

Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who died in a shooting at a Commerce business in what the sheriff’s department said was an apparent murder-suicide. The men died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred just before 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Supply Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Goldstein Investigates: Cameras catch employees throwing away food meant for the homeless

Employees with the Los Angeles Homeless Services were caught on camera throwing food meant for the unhoused straight into the dumpster. "It's a theft of taxpayer dollars," said Jay Handal, Chair of The Homeless Committee for the L.A. Neighborhood Councils. "These people are being paid to go out and service and take care of people so not only are they stealing their pay but they're throwing away good, valuable food for people who have nothing to eat." With hidden cameras, CBSLA's investigative team caught employees with LAHSA throwing cases of taxpayer-funded food meant for the homeless right into the dumpster."It's appalling what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Crews battle brush fire near 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - A brush fire broke out near the 60 Freeway in the Diamond Bar area Monday, and according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire could potentially threaten nearby structures. According to the department, reports of the fire came in around 11:30 a.m. Monday, with...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
CBS LA

Suspects almost escape with $250K in jewelry after robbing a Whittier store

Three suspects nearly made off with $250,000 worth of items after robbing a Whittier jewelry, however, they were stopped by not only Los Angeles County deputies, but members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Whittier police. According to authorities, the suspects smashed cars in the parking lot and cases inside Daniel's Jewelers in the Whittwood Towne Center Mall just before noon Monday morning. Investigators said two juveniles tried to flee in a stolen white pickup, but law enforcement purposely crashed into them outside the jewelry store to protect the public because they were speeding and driving recklessly through the parking lot.Authorities have not said if this robbery was connected to one that happened in Huntington Beach. 
WHITTIER, CA

