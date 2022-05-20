Dogs maul woman in Lake Los Angeles

Employees with the Los Angeles Homeless Services were caught on camera throwing food meant for the unhoused straight into the dumpster. "It's a theft of taxpayer dollars," said Jay Handal, Chair of The Homeless Committee for the L.A. Neighborhood Councils. "These people are being paid to go out and service and take care of people so not only are they stealing their pay but they're throwing away good, valuable food for people who have nothing to eat." With hidden cameras, CBSLA's investigative team caught employees with LAHSA throwing cases of taxpayer-funded food meant for the homeless right into the dumpster."It's appalling what...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO