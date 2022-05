The Memphis Grizzlies took the next step this season, along with their young star, Ja Morant. Morant won the Most Improved Player award after the giant step he took into superstardom during the regular season. Memphis finished 2nd in the Western Conference in terms of record and won a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves too, before succumbing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO