DA in Washington County PA seeks death penalty against father accused of killing 6-month-old baby

Washington County prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a father accused of killing his 6-month-old son, according to CBSnews .

According to police, Joshua George was the only person taking care of 6-month-old Oliver George before he was dropped off at his grandparent’s house where 911 got a call about the boy.

The baby was flown to Children’s Hospital the next day with severe head trauma and died a few days later, police said according to CBSnews .

According to a criminal complaint, a doctor found that the severe injuries, including a fractured skull, were consistent with physical abuse.

The DA believes that the baby was abused at home after the mother left for work and before he was taken to the grandparents’ house.

The boy’s aunt also said that his 7-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister were home when the alleged abuse happened but the DA stated that neither child was harmed and they were taken away by CYS after the incident.

Police were told by a family friend that George had told them that the baby was giving him trouble and that he was going to shake him, reported CBSnews .

