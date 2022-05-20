ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

DA in Washington County PA seeks death penalty against father accused of killing 6-month-old baby

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSx2H_0fktzcGc00

Washington County prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a father accused of killing his 6-month-old son, according to CBSnews .

According to police, Joshua George was the only person taking care of 6-month-old Oliver George before he was dropped off at his grandparent’s house where 911 got a call about the boy.

The baby was flown to Children’s Hospital the next day with severe head trauma and died a few days later, police said according to CBSnews .

According to a criminal complaint, a doctor found that the severe injuries, including a fractured skull, were consistent with physical abuse.

The DA believes that the baby was abused at home after the mother left for work and before he was taken to the grandparents’ house.

The boy’s aunt also said that his 7-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister were home when the alleged abuse happened but the DA stated that neither child was harmed and they were taken away by CYS after the incident.

Police were told by a family friend that George had told them that the baby was giving him trouble and that he was going to shake him, reported CBSnews .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges dropped against man previously accused in Washington County fatal shooting that killed woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — All charges against a man previously tied to a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Washington County have been dropped. Kristin Barfield, a mother to three and grandmother to 12, was shot to death while sitting on her front porch with her boyfriend earlier this month. Her sister, Mishelle Dixon-Price, tells Channel 11 the suspects shot her sister in cold blood in the middle of the day.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 accused of killing Waynesburg couple could face death penalty

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people accused of killing a couple in Waynesburg could face the death penalty.Judy Hunter and Kevin Williford were found shot to death in a home on Morris Street in February after their landlord said he hadn't heard from his tenants in several days.Shawna Smith and Cortland Rogers are facing charges in the deaths of Hunter and Williford and could now face the death penalty. Police said the victims and suspects knew each other. 
WAYNESBURG, PA
1061thecorner.com

Royer and Brown face murder and additional charges in Khaleesi Cuthriell case

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin and Sheriff Donald Smith announce murder being among additional charges against those who were supposed to be caring for 3-year old Khaleesi Cuthriell when she disappeared in February of last year. The new charges against each are aggravated murder, felony murder, unlawfully concealing a dead body, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse, and conspiracy to conceal a dead body. Both have been held in custody for months after being found and arrested in a suburban Pittsburgh motel last year. Both had been charged with child abuse in Khaleesi’s case, and Brown faced a number of additional initial charges.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Police#Violent Crime#Children S Hospital#Cys#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtrf
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Monessen man beaten with cinder block and robbed

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police said a man in Monessen was beaten with a cinder block and robbed before having his car stolen.Investigators said it was an ambush attack done by 55-year-old Dwayne Grogan, a man Monessen police say they're very familiar with.This time Grogan is in trouble for lifting up a cinder block and bringing it down on an unsuspecting victim at a McKee Avenue home, officials said. A witness told KDKA's Ross Guidotti, "He knocked on the door. He came in and the next thing I know this guy came in with a brick and hit him over the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trooper: Man drove high with kids in vehicle, child endangerment charges filed

State police arrested a Pittsburgh man in North Buffalo Township after a trooper accused him of driving with three children in the car while being high on marijuana. Leroy Lamar Grace Jr., 30, of Tybee Street in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood, faces two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children along with driving under the influence, speeding and having an expired registration and inspection, according to a criminal complaint.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia jail worker guilty of bribery

A former correctional officer in West Virginia has admitted to bribery charges. Eli Scott Villers was a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton who pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public Official.” It’s reported that Villers used an inmate to bring in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Windber man accused of stealing child’s Adderall

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber man is facing felony charges after police were told he entered his neighbor’s home and took their child’s Adderall pills. On April 5, 25-year-old Matthew Richard Miller was caught on camera entering his neighbor’s Stadium Terrace apartment around 3 p.m. without their knowledge or permission, according to charges […]
WINDBER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 arrested after police seize drugs, guns and cash in Ambridge raid

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were arrested after police seized a large amount of drugs, several guns and over $23,000 in cash during a raid at a home in Beaver County. Ambridge police said they were called for an "unwanted subject in an apartment" on Friday, who turned out to have warrants. While officers were there, police said there were several guns out in plain view. Police came back with a search warrant and said they seized over two kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and marijuana along with nearly $23,000 in cash. Officers also found several guns, including an AR-15, AK-47...
AMBRIDGE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Seven Fields man accused of making threats charged with felony

A Seven Fields man was arrested and charged after police said he continued to harass his neighbor by making death threats. Evans City Seven Fields Regional Police filed charges Monday against Jerome E. Mulligan, 40, including felony retaliation against a victim and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.
SEVEN FIELDS, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Crash That Sent Woman To Hospital

One woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital over the weekend after she drove through a field and crashed into a tree. The accident happened Saturday just before 11 a.m. in the grassy field behind the Get Go on Route 8 North. Butler Township Police say 61-year-old Terri Walters of...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

State police investigate hit and run of boy on dirt bike

ROCKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a vehicle hit a boy on a dirt bike and then kept driving. The incident happened around 7:30 Saturday at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township, Venango County. State police said the boy was attempted to...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy