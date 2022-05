In his typical self-deprecating fashion, Dennis Pitta wonders what the fuss is all about. The former BYU All-America tight end and AFC North Comeback Player of the Year for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens in 2016 jokes that it took him nearly 20 years to graduate from college, so the accomplishment shouldn’t be celebrated as much as it has been.

PROVO, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO