Tips from CDC to keep you and your family safe while swimming this summer

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 wants you to be safe as you head out to swim this summer, so here are some tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help keep you and your family safe.

Keep a close eye on children in the water

The CDC says you should try to avoid reading, using the phone, or consuming alcohol or drugs when supervising children while they are in or around water.

Wear a life jacket if you can't swim.

Wearing a life jacket reduces drowning for people all ages.

Learn the risks of natural waters such as lakes, rivers and oceans.

If possible, it’s highly recommended that you learn CPR and if you can get basic swimming lessons

