ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z107.3

A Mainer Thought They Were Being Spied On, The Reality Was Hilarious

By Jason Stewart
Z107.3
Z107.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes, an active imagination can be a bit over the top. Once when I was a kid, a few friends and I were riding our bikes all over Hampden. At one point, we found ourselves on the shore of the stream that runs through the center of town, but we were...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Maine K9 finds missing woman, days after tracking down girl

BREMEN, Maine - A K9 in central Maine has been hard at work over the past few days, finding not one but two missing people.On Friday morning, Game Warden K9 Koda and handler Jake Voter were among those called in to search for an 11-year-old girl who had wandered away from home. Koda picked up her scent and located the girl near a stream, barking to alert rescuers that she found her. The girl was tired and cold, but safely reunited with her family thanks to a piggy-back ride from Voter, Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.Koda and Voter were called into action again late Sunday night, after a 77-year-old woman was reported missing in Bremen. The woman lives alone and neighbors found her purse and phone still at the house, with the back door open, when they went to check on her.Koda was once again able to pick up on a scent and found the woman after midnight 600 yards from her house on an old trail. She told Voter she spent two nights in the woods after falling because she wasn't strong enough to get up.The woman was being treated for dehydration at a hospital.
BREMEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Standoff in Lewiston leads to street closure

LEWISTON, Maine — Montello Street in Lewiston is closed between College Street and Central Avenue as police respond to a reported standoff. Derrick St. Laurent, spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine the department received several calls from multiple agencies about a man posting concerning things online.
LEWISTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Photography#Deer#Mobile Device#Reddit
Q97.9

Get Your Thrift On At These 17 Consignment Shops in Southern Maine

Growing up, I thought I was chained to the Falmouth Goodwill. I didn’t know other thrift stores existed, I never went looking, and I never really thought much about it. When I needed something, my mom brought me to the Falmouth location. Once I was able to drive, I expanded my horizons and started splitting my thrift time between Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hail the size of golf balls strikes several Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — What a day of severe weather in Maine. Sunday afternoon started off relatively quiet, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Then the hailstorm picked up over Jay and Livermore Falls. According to the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, hail is a "form of precipitation consisting of...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews battle large fire in Boothbay Harbor

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Update 10:30 p.m.:. A dispatcher from Lincoln County told NEWS CENTER Maine between eight and 10 fire departments are fighting this blaze at the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn. The first calls came in just after 9 p.m., officials said. Below are weather radar images that...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Reward offered for information in Waterville firearm theft

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding 14 stolen firearms from JR’s Trading Post and Pawn in Waterville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says on April 10th just before 3 AM two masked subjects smashed a street front pane of glass, entered the store and stole 14 handguns out of a display case.
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Man barricaded inside Lewiston home, has been arrested

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police Department were on scene in Lewiston, attempting to convince a man barricaded inside of a house to come out. Police negotiators and mental health workers were at the home on Montello Street since 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident has since ended. Police have arrested...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Golf ball-sized hail pummels Maine towns

JAY, Maine — Powerful storms moved through Maine on Sunday, bringing with them damaging precipitation. "Never," Jay resident Nelson Dipompo said. "Never seen anything that big." Dipompo said he's lived in the Jay area his entire life; however, the hail storm that rolled through Sunday evening was like nothing...
JAY, ME
Q106.5

Garth Brooks Gives His Guitar to a Maine Fan at Gillette Show

A Mainer who saved a guitar pick from a Garth Brooks show in Bangor 30 years ago, left Gillette with another keepsake from the country megastar. Last weekend, Garth Brooks took over Gillette Stadium. His two nights at the home of the New England Patriots was documented for an episode of Inside Studio G. Among the highlights from the two shows, was a Mainer who left with quite a gift from the megastar.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Maine Jail Inmate Jumps 25 Feet, Through Razor Wire, to Escape

An inmate at the Androscoggin County Jail is back in custody after a wild escape that ended in a couple of car crashes. I think David Ricardo Mockler, 23 of Lisbon, must be a Steve McQueen fan. On Monday, he escaped from the Androscoggin County Jail in dramatic fashion and might have actually succeeded if not for a pair of car crashes that followed.
Q97.9

Love Caribbean Food? New Family-Owned Restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, Just Opened

Who doesn't love trying new food and experiencing the taste of love and culture. I know I do. The City of Lewiston is very excited to welcome a new restaurant on 37 Park St. Family owned restaurants are different then the others and this specific spot has a story that is inspiring. The community based spirit and caring they have by sharing their family recipes with the worlds is beautiful.
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

Can We End All This Crap About High School Kids Using Litter Boxes?

Don't believe everything you read on the internet?. I feel like that phrase needs to have a renaissance in our current world. Too many times, even by accident, we're led to believe things that just aren't true. How many times in the last several years have you seen weird posts online that would indicate Morgan Freeman died. Or that someone who's been dead for years, just died.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy