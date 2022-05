BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation by Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden into two 2019 officer-involved shootings has ruled them both to be justified. “Our office moved forward with all these investigations with the utmost respect for all those affected by these traumatic events,” Hayden said. “These were thorough, meticulous investigations conducted with one primary goal—to gather and review all the relevant facts. Those facts led each investigation to its finding, and we are now releasing those findings to the public to ensure transparency and promote the public’s trust and engagement.”

