Coast Guard warns boaters to look at fuel label as E15 prohibited for recreational vessel use

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning boaters to pay attention to the gasoline they're purchasing.

It comes after the recent authorization by President Joe Biden's administration to allow the sale of gasoline that contains 15% ethanol at roadside gas stations.

The Coast Guard said E15 gas station is prohibited for recreational vessel usage, and it can cause marine engine damage and will void marine engine warranties.

E15 also has been shown to make engines run. hotter, which could cause a boat fire, according to the Coast Guard.

While signs or labels may not be obvious at the pump, they are telling people it may be marked as "regular 88" or "regular unleaded," so to be aware as it is the convenient to fill up your car and boat being towed at the same time, so you may not recognize it.

"Please ensure the fuel you are dispensing into your boat contains no more than 10% ethanol (E10)," the Coast Guard said.

