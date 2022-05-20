ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter account chronicling Trump’s Truth Social posts banned

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Twitter has shut down an account that was devoted solely to posting Donald Trump’s “truths” from his newly created social media platform Truth Social.

The Twitter account, which went by the handle @PresTrumpTS, was banned just days after it was created.

The Huffington Post was first to report the ban .

Archived tweets from the account show several posts authored by Trump for his platform, Truth Social, which was created as a right-wing alternative to Twitter after the then-president was permanently banned from the microblogging site.

Trump was accused of inciting a mob that ransacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in order to disrupt Congress’ ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

After his ban, Trump’s press releases were posted on Twitter by his aide, Liz Harrington, though she recently announced that she, too, would be leaving Twitter for Truth Social because “Twitter is a terrible website that is beyond fixing.”

Trump created Truth Social as a right-wing alternative to Twitter.
Truth Social

Supporters of Trump have been energized by the prospect of Elon Musk acquiring Twitter. The Tesla CEO has said he intends to reinstate the former president’s account , though Trump has vowed to remain off Twitter even if Musk completes the acquisition.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Trump has been telling associates that Google has been sabotaging his new social media platform by not making it available on Android devices.

“Is Google trying to f–k me?” the former president has been asking friends and advisers in the weeks since the rollout of Truth Social. His remarks were reported by Rolling Stone .

The app has been available solely on Apple devices . As of Thursday, Truth Social cannot be downloaded by anyone using Android, which controls nearly 70% of the global operating system market and 42% of the domestic market.

“He keeps hearing about how Google and YouTube have it out for him … including on Truth Social, and I think he’s taking [it] seriously,” a source was quoted as telling Rolling Stone.

Trump has started posting on Truth Social more frequently since Twitter announced that it would be acquired by Elon Musk.

Despite Trump’s suspicions, Truth Social is inaccessible to Android users because it has yet to file the required paperwork seeking approval for its listing on the Play Store, Rolling Stone reported, citing “an individual familiar with the matter and two Trumpworld sources with knowledge of the situation.”

Truth Social launched in the Apple App Store on Feb. 21 and was for a time the most downloaded free app there.

The platform has been downloaded roughly 1.4 million times to date since it launched in February, according to Sensor Tower. Twitter has roughly 300 million users — counting the bots.

Trump has vowed to remain off Twitter despite Elon Musk’s pledge to reinstate his account.
AP

Devin Nunes, the former GOP congressman who was named CEO of Truth Social’s parent company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), said earlier this month that he expects the app to be available on web browsers by the end of May.

Trump has not been as active on Truth Social as he was on Twitter.

Last week, the former president took to Truth Social and predicted that Musk wouldn’t buy the San Francisco-based firm “at such a ridiculous price.”

“There is no way Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter at such a ridiculous price, especially since realizing it is a company largely based on BOTS or Spam Accounts,” the 45th president wrote.

“Fake anyone?” added Trump.

IN THIS ARTICLE
