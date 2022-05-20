ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, ID

Montpelier Idaho Temple site selected less than two months after it was announced

By Trent Toone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA location has been selected for the Montpelier Idaho Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday. The news comes less than two months after the new temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April general conference. The new temple, a two-story structure of...

