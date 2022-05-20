Ciara, Camille Kostek celebrate the launch of SI Swimsuit 2022 in NYC

Ciara, Camille, Christen, oh my!

On Thursday, Camille Kostek and Christen Harper, the girlfriends of NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Jared Goff, respectively, stepped out in New York City to celebrate the launch of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2022 issue . Kostek and Harper are both featured in the magazine, along with Ciara — the wife of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson – who is one of the mag’s four cover stars .

Kostek, 30, dazzled on the red carpet in a custom Usama Ishtay dress in a vibrant blue, while Harper stunned in a sequin black mini dress that boasted a plunging neckline. Cover girl Ciara, meanwhile, took the stage at the Hard Rock Hotel for a show-stopping performance, rocking an embellished cowgirl hat with a white T-shirt and denim and leather chaps.

The “Level Up” singer, 36, was later joined on stage by fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, including Harper and Kostek, who previously appeared on the cover. Ciara also made an appearance on the red carpet with Wilson, 33, her husband of nearly six years.

Ciara, whose Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover was revealed this week, in addition to Kim Kardashian’s , Maye Musk’s , and Yumi Nu’s , previously told the publication how the career milestone was “a big dream come true.”

“It was a special day when I got the call,” Ciara said, noting how she admired fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, Tyra Banks.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on this cover ever since I was really young and especially as an entertainer. I remember the first time I saw Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated, and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman, and at that time, a Black young girl. She was so powerful; she was a force,” Ciara said.

Banks was featured on one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s three covers in 2019, along with Kostek and soccer player Alex Morgan. Harper, meanwhile, made her debut last year after submitting an audition tape in the fall of 2020.