The 2022 Red Sox are showing why flexibility is not a prize

Anthony Rizzo has undoubtedly been a important part of this Yankees lineup, but there has been a lot of contrast in his production over the course of the first two months of 2022. In April, the Yankees’ first baseman was one of the most productive players in baseball, putting up a 206 wRC+ and hitting nine home runs, the most in the sport, in just under 100 plate appearances. Now, in the first few weeks of May, Rizzo’s wRC+ sits at 77. His season total still sits at 146, an excellent mark, but that contrast is worth looking at. The odd thing is that not a lot has changed about the way or the quality with which Rizzo is hitting the ball. Instead, this month Rizzo seems to be playing into his tendencies more than ever, and opposing defenses are taking advantage.

