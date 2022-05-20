ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Fatal motorcycle vs car crash on I-74 in Vermilion Co.

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 28-year-old man has died and three others were injured after a Jeep vs motorcycle crash on I-74 in Vermilion County, Illinois Thursday.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. at mile marker 200.5 of I-74 westbound.

Police said that a Jeep Cherokee was driving westbound following a Harley Davidson motorcycle when the driver of the Jeep failed to notice that traffic had slowed. As a result, the Jeep rear-ended the motorcycle causing it to spin out and eject the rider.

That rider, Timothy E. Davis, 28, of Mahomet, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Jeep along with two child passengers, all from Normal, Ill., were taken to an area hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

