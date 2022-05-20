ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur woman arrested, receives multiple drug charges

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman was arrested in Decatur on multiple drug-related charges on Thursday.

The Decatur Police Department says investigators with the department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit pulled a vehicle over on Clark Street Southwest and Calray Avenue Southwest for a traffic infraction.

Investigators identified the driver of the vehicle as 37-year-old Amanda Nicole Kelley of Decatur.

During their investigation, authorities found an unspecified amount of prescription pills in Kelley’s possession, which were not in her name.

Kelley was then arrested and charged with illegal possession of prescription pills and taken to the Morgan County Jail. It was during the booking process that several types of controlled substance pills and drug paraphernalia were found on Kelley.

She then received the additional charges of two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelley was booked on a $5,100 bond.

