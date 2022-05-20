ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

1 victim in Huntsville shooting, no arrests made

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFyjV_0fktudpS00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirms one person was shot on Friday morning just before 9:30.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 7th Avenue and 3rd Street in Huntsville.

Casey White ordered to provide DNA sample, court records show

When officers arrived on scene, White says they found evidence and a vehicle they believed to be involved. Officers then stopped that vehicle.

One person arrived at Huntsville Hospital shortly after the incident on their own, with non-life-threatening injuries. White says they do believe the person is related to the shots fired call, and is expected to recover.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting at this time. The victim has also declined to pursue charges.

Sgt. White says the investigation will continue and more information will be available at a later time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD: Man killed in domestic shooting, woman in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the Belview Heights neighborhood after a man was shot to death during a "domestic incident" Monday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said police responded to the 1300 block of 60th Street Ensley after 7 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Police: Baby girl, toddler boy injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after two small children were shot early Tuesday morning in Ensley. Learn more in the video above. The shooting happened at a home on Avenue V, where a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were playing with the gun when it went off, according to investigators. The baby girl was first thought to have life-threatening injuries, but is now listed as stable. The boy's injuries are not life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
WAFF

Former Police Horse passed away Monday

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department announced via Facebook that a former mounted horse passed away Monday at the age of 26. According to the post, the horse’s name was Bullet, he started with the Florence Police Department in 2005 and went on to serve for 17 years.
FLORENCE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

High-speed chase ends in arrest, damaged CPD vehicle

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police Department officers were called to Walmart North Tuesday at 8:29 a.m. regarding two people making fraudulent returns. CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said Walmart’s Asset Protection group members approached Ryan Gardner, 29, of Geraldine and Rebekah Harbin, 23, of Carbon Hill about the returns when the subjects fled.  “Gardner got into a white Charger that belonged to Harbin’s mother and left Harbin at the scene,” Clark said. “She started walking toward the Verizon shopping center on Highway 157 and was located and detained there by officers.” Clark said that Gardner drove to West Point at speeds of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hpd#Sgt
WAFF

Woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one woman died as a result of a car crash in the Danville/Neel area. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Iron Man Rd. and Brown Rd. According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Carolyn Dulaney, 66.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

4 dead in triple murder-suicide at Alabama home

Four people are dead following a triple murder and suicide in St. Clair County. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Riverside and Pell City police responded just before 10 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a suicidal person at a home on Depot Street in Riverside. Sheriff...
PELL CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 24, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported DATE, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 19 theft of property – 3rd degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $639 May 23 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hickory Ave. SW; bicycle; $200theft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $41criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157criminal mischief – 3rd degree; person; damage to ’10 Ford F150; $100theft of property – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; TV’s; $546 Arrests May 23 Earley, Billy C; 37 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – improper muffler Imler, Cheyenne M; 22 public intoxication Hudson, James A; 27 FTA – insurance violation (2 counts)FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – fail to register vehicle (2 counts) McClendon, Randy J; 41 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Needham, Kenneth C; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Overton, Joseph R; 30 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAAY-TV

Police: Decatur man caught in Scottsboro with stolen property, meth, marijuana

A traffic stop in the middle of the night led to an arrest on drug and stolen property charges for a Decatur man, according to Scottsboro Police. Scottsboro Police Sgt. Ryan Putman said officers pulled over a vehicle in the 19000 block of U.S. 72 around 12:44 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Jathan Hunter Harris, was found to be in possession of nearly 12 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana, Putman said.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found on walking track of Minor Community School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a body was found on the walking track of a Jefferson County school on Monday. Dr. Mark Nixon, principal of Minor Community School, said a body was discovered on the school's walking track at dismissal on Monday. Nixon said some students take the route to walk home and were immediately directed to another route when a teacher escort noticed the body.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy