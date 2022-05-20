Good samaritan struck and killed while helping South Florida motorist

Lauderhill, FL - A man who was trying to help a driver who ran out of gas was struck and killed by a car in South Florida on Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened just after 11 p.m. on State Road 7 between Northwest 26th Street and 24th Street in Lauderhill.

The victim, 42-year-old Erick Veilleux, stopped his car in the northbound lanes of State Road 7 to assist a stranded driver.

While attempting to cross the roadway from the gas station with fuel, Veilleux was struck by a white Honda.

Veilleux was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.