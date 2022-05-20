ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Census Missed 1 In 20 Residents In Arkansas, Tennessee

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Around 1 in 20 residents in Arkansas and Tennessee were missed during the 2020 census, and four other U.S....

www.ksgf.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Ap#The U S Census Bureau

Comments / 0

Community Policy