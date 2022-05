ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It's been a two-year slowdown in the operation of the court system in Rock Island County, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "That's created a backlog both in the criminal the civil divisions," Chief Judge of the 14th Judicial Circuit, Frank Fuhr said. "We have probably one and a half times the number of pending felony cases we had before COVID started."

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO