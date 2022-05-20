Lightning Strike In Battlefield Shocks Teenager

Cabool, MO. – An accident just West of Cabool has lead to the serious injuries to one involved. On May 23rd, at roughly 6:55 PM, a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling Eastbound on US Highway 60, when they collided with the rear of a 2019 Ford F350. The...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since. However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne […]
(KTTS News) — A man has been sentenced for the stabbing deaths of a mother and her daughter in Camden County. KY3 says Steven Endsley got two life terms plus 47 years for the murders of Danielle Smith and Theresa Jackson in 2016. Prosecutors say Endsley also burned their...
Mountain Home, AR. – A Mountain Home man lost his life in a major two-vehicle accident on Thursday, May 19th of 2022. The crash happened on State Highway 5 North near Timberlane road at roughly 3:30 PM. One of the drivers, John Wilson, 60 of Mountain Home, died as a part of the crash.
You can almost feel the sadness of this place. There's a new video that shows a walkthrough of what used to be a Missouri poor farm and cemetery and it's about as solemn experience as you can imagine. A couple shared their experiences in the Pulaski County Poor Farm and...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. reports of a structure fire on CL-192 just north of Hyacinth alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid agencies included: Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire and Duenweg Fire. On...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man who was charged with attempting to steal a catalytic converter has pleaded guilty. According to a news release, Gerald Frank Schmidt, 36, was charged with a felony for the attempted theft. On October 7, 2021, Springfield Police were called to a business on South Enterprise Avenue for a report […]
Houston, MO. – A two vehicle crash north of Houston sent four people to the hospital on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway E and Strawberry Road, five miles north of Houston at 6:10 p.m. on May 22. A 2011...
I’m 50 years old now. I was still in my 30’s when the tornado hit Joplin. Here are some roughly-written thoughts of that first night I wrote them years ago. They aren’t eloquent. But they are honest. I rode out the tornado just outside the path in...
OTTAWA Co., Ok. — A Jay, Oklahoma man is dead following an Ottawa county crash. Authorities say 45-year-old Kevin Backward was traveling south on state highway 125. He went off the road, into a ditch. Authorities say the vehicle rolled two and a half times before stopping on its top. Emergency crews took Backward to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Not that long ago was the 3 year anniversary of the tornado that came through Joplin Missouri and Jefferson City. I was not living here at the time, but I know that there was a lot of destruction. We certainly know about how severe and dangerous a tornado can be. What if you could have an apartment that would keep you very safe from them. Very private. This underground 'Basement' might be a nice place to live, and I wonder if Missouri residents would welcome one of these.
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 57-year-old Cabool woman reported on May 9 that a Glock pistol, a Remington shotgun and multiple jars of coins had been stolen from her Greenwood Road residence. An investigating deputy...
Missouri lawmakers are sharing their reactions after 15 people, 14 of them children, were shot and killed at an elementary school 85 miles west of San Antonio Monday afternoon. Missouri State House Democratic Floor Leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield, tweeted, “I’m ready for the Republicans who want to have an actual conversation about kids dying. […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a driver after a three-county pursuit on Monday afternoon. Investigators say the pursuit began around 11 a.m. in Springfield. It ended near Collins in St. Clair County. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers laid spikes down in Polk County. The driver kept going. He...
West Plains, MO. – More information has been released as a part of the arrest of the wanted individual on 1st Street in West Plains, MO. The individual arrested is known as Rain Collins, who had been known to be armed, resist police arrest, and flee. As a part...
(KTTS News) — A woman from Ozark charged with causing the crash that killed a Drury University student has appeared in Greene County court. KY3 says Marjorie Dewitt, 55, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Mercedes Luna. Authorities say...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – During the nationwide baby formula shortage, one mother in Springfield is trying to help others find what they need to feed their child. Haley Gullion created a Facebook group for moms called Formula Finds (Springfield, MO and nearby). In the private group, folks who are out grocery shopping are encouraged to post pictures […]
A 13-year-old Willow Springs boy has recovered completely from a gunshot wound despite receiving no medical attention. On the morning of May 16, a female student reported to School Resource Officer Glen Moore that her brother had been shot at home by his mother’s boyfriend. The girl provided officers with photos of the gunshot wound, according to the probable cause statement filed by Officer Kyle Parrish.
