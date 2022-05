More evidence emerged Friday that Ohioans for years have faced questionable utility increases that were granted out of possibly dubious motives. On June 19, 2019, FirstEnergy’s leaders were furiously pushing what would later be called one of the biggest bribery and money laundering schemes in Ohio history. The same day, the Ohio Supreme Court struck down a big rate increase the Public Utility Commission of Ohio had granted to FirstEnergy three years earlier, saying it was illegal.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO