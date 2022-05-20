ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

Roger Ronald Courtemanche, Jr.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Ronald Courtemanche, Jr., age 68 of Smithville, passed away at his residence on...

Sudie Lyndola (Burger) Vickers

Mrs Sudie Lyndola (Burger) Vickers of Liberty was born on April 16, 1930 and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022. She was raised in the Center Hill Community. She was 92 years old and a member of Sycamore Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Willie Burger, her husband of 58 years, Mr. Hoyte Vickers, her brother, Cecil (Jo) Burger and nephew, Joseph Vickers. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Mrs. Geneva (Vickers) Judkins, nephews, David (Kyoko) Burger of Japan, Anthony (Tammy) Burger, nieces, Gereda Burger and Pamela (Danny Poss) She is also survived by nephews, Ricky (Barbara) Vickers, Hank Vickers, William Vickers, Bobby (Kim) Vickers, niece Jenny (Larry Montgomery) and niece by marriage Wanda Vickers. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at Sycamore Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 2 P.M. with Bro. Russell Vickers officiating. Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria is in charge of the arrangements.
LIBERTY, TN
Miss Jamboree Pageants Saturday, June 18

The 2022 Miss Jamboree Pageants are set for Saturday, June 18 at the DeKalb County Complex starting at 11:00 a.m. sponsored by the Smithville Business and Professional Women’s Club. Addison Jean Puckett, daughter of Jimmy and Anita Puckett, was crowned Miss Jamboree in the age 17-20 category last year.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Celebrating Recovery (View Video Here)

A courtroom is not a place where you expect to find scenes of celebration but on Wednesday afternoon family and friends of Dylan Goodman had plenty to celebrate on the occasion of his graduation from the DeKalb County Recovery Court program. The observance was held in the circuit courtroom of the courthouse hosted by members of the DeKalb Recovery Court team. It also happened to coincide with National Recovery Court Month.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN

