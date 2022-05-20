Roger Ronald Courtemanche, Jr.

Mrs Sudie Lyndola (Burger) Vickers of Liberty was born on April 16, 1930 and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022. She was raised in the Center Hill Community. She was 92 years old and a member of Sycamore Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Willie Burger, her husband of 58 years, Mr. Hoyte Vickers, her brother, Cecil (Jo) Burger and nephew, Joseph Vickers. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Mrs. Geneva (Vickers) Judkins, nephews, David (Kyoko) Burger of Japan, Anthony (Tammy) Burger, nieces, Gereda Burger and Pamela (Danny Poss) She is also survived by nephews, Ricky (Barbara) Vickers, Hank Vickers, William Vickers, Bobby (Kim) Vickers, niece Jenny (Larry Montgomery) and niece by marriage Wanda Vickers. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at Sycamore Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 2 P.M. with Bro. Russell Vickers officiating. Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria is in charge of the arrangements.

LIBERTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO