Two friends who kidnapped a schoolgirl, beat her with nunchucks and repeatedly raped her have been convicted.The 17-year-old victim was groomed and exploited as part of a County Lines operation which ran drugs from London to Ipswich, police said.She was taken from her home in the Suffolk town by Abdul Howe, 21, who she initially got to know over social media before meeting in London.Howe first took her to a hostel in Ipswich, where she was assaulted with nunchucks and raped, before he forced her to travel back to his home address in Hammersmith, west London, where his friend, Ajani...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO