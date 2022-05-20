Krispy Kreme is offering 2022 graduates free doughnuts. When and how to get them

Krispy Kreme is giving new graduates another reason to celebrate with free doughnuts.

The chain is giving away a dozen of the treats to high school and college seniors who come to its shops dressed in their graduation outfits or other class of 2022 gear.

The offer will be available at participating Krispy Kreme stores on Wednesday, May 25, the North Carolina-based company said in a news release.

The deal — called the “Senior Day Dozen” — includes eight glazed doughnuts along with four other flavors decorated for 2022.

“With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in the release. “We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments.”

If you aren’t getting your degree this year, you can buy a special Graduate Dozen from May 23-29. Those doughnuts won’t be available on May 25 due to the “Senior Day Dozen” giveaway.

Find a list of participating Krispy Kreme stores here .

Krispy Kreme customers attack workers over doughnut that wasn’t in stock, SC cops say

Krispy Kreme to match price of dozen doughnuts with price at the pump. What to know