Nurses are “unable to pay rent” and are relying on food banks, MPs have heard.The Royal College of Nursing said the nursing workforce is in a “critical situation”.The warning comes as reports suggest that six NHS trusts have set up food banks for staff to help with the rising cost of living.Dr Denise Chaffer, president of the college, said that pay is also linked to safe care for patients.We have nurses that are unable to pay their rent, afford their petrol to get to work and they're unable to get a mortgageDr Denise ChafferShe said that staff retention was a...

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO