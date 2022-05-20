State Police Seeking Identity Of Theft Suspect At Family Dollar In Lexington Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a bank robbery last week in Annapolis, authorities said Tuesday. Pedro Nguyen was arrested on May 19 on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft and accessory after the fact, according to a WJZ search of online court records. The charges stem from a bank robbery reported the day before in the 800 block of Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis, Annapolis Police said. Police said a man walked into the bank branch and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators found no sign of the suspect during a subsequent search of the surrounding area. It is unclear what role police believe Nguyen had in the case or what led them to charge him in connection to the case. Nguyen remains in custody on $100,000 bond while awaiting court proceedings.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO