Lexington Park, MD

State Police Seeking Identity Of Theft Suspect At Family Dollar In Lexington Park

By Maryland State Police
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at...

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 5/18/2022, Tpr M. Koontz conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Porter Drive, Dameron, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Eric Trevor Cole, 31 of Park Hall, MD signs of impairment were detected. Tpr K. Poland conducted standard field sobriety tests and placed Cole under arrest for driving under the influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Suboxone. Cole was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where an additional search of his person revealed suspected Alprazolam and suspected Cocaine. Cole was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3, Possession of CDS: Place of Confinement x2, numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Lexington Park Man Arrested On 2021 Shooting Case

UPDATE – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in investigating gun violence crimes and continues to work and follow leads on all cases. On May 19, 2022, Tavaz Kelvon Somerville, age 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested in connection with this incident from 2021 and charged with the following:
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Police ID man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified the man killed in Monday afternoon’s three-vehicle crash in Seat Pleasant. Jose Hernandez Chavez, 28, of Hyattsville, was waiting at a stoplight when his car was rear-ended by a pickup, causing his car to slam into the car ahead of him, police said.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Maryland state trooper rescues tow truck driver trapped beneath SUV

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland state trooper helped save the life of a tow truck operator in Montgomery County. Maryland State Police said Trooper Jason Reid was at the scene Monday morning of a crash on the ramp from the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway to southbound U.S. Route 29 in Silver Spring, where a 51-year-old tow truck operator was working on getting an SUV onto the back of his truck.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

Assault- On May 7, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 45900 block of East Sunrise Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tavaughn Anthony Weeks, age 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim repeatedly and threatened the victim with a knife. At some point during the assault, the victim sustained lacerations from the knife. Weeks then retrieved a second knife at which time the victim was able to flee to the inside of a vehicle. Visible injury was observed to the victim’s face. Weeks was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Man, 38, Charged In Robbery Of Annapolis Bank Branch

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a bank robbery last week in Annapolis, authorities said Tuesday. Pedro Nguyen was arrested on May 19 on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft and accessory after the fact, according to a WJZ search of online court records. The charges stem from a bank robbery reported the day before in the 800 block of Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis, Annapolis Police said. Police said a man walked into the bank branch and handed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators found no sign of the suspect during a subsequent search of the surrounding area. It is unclear what role police believe Nguyen had in the case or what led them to charge him in connection to the case. Nguyen remains in custody on $100,000 bond while awaiting court proceedings.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Easton man arrested following drug investigation

EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a drug bust Tuesday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Talbot County Drug Force, assisted by the Easton Police Department SWAT Team, Easton Police Department Narcotics Unit, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office CID, and Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Patrol/K9 executed two search and seizure warrants at 113 South Higgins Street, involving 46-year-old Norman Townsend.
EASTON, MD

