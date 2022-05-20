Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Windy Friday but beautiful Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Fridayyy!!
We are forecasting a high of 93 degrees with some pretty windy conditions at around 20-30mph so expect a gusty afternoon.💨🍃
After today though we are going to see much nicer weather and a slight cooling trend into your weekend.
We are also tracking 10% chance of rain for your Sunday! Fingers crossed we do get to finally see some of that rain, we’ve been dry for over a month now!🌧☔️🌂
After this weekend, we are looking at some very hot temperatures, possibly our second 100 degree mark of the year next Friday!🥵☀️🧴🕶⛱🩳🩱
As of now, looks like we our only windy day is Wednesday of next week!
Have a safe weekend everyone!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0