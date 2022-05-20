Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Windy Friday but beautiful Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Fridayyy!!

We are forecasting a high of 93 degrees with some pretty windy conditions at around 20-30mph so expect a gusty afternoon.💨🍃

After today though we are going to see much nicer weather and a slight cooling trend into your weekend.

We are also tracking 10% chance of rain for your Sunday! Fingers crossed we do get to finally see some of that rain, we’ve been dry for over a month now!🌧☔️🌂

After this weekend, we are looking at some very hot temperatures, possibly our second 100 degree mark of the year next Friday!🥵☀️🧴🕶⛱🩳🩱

As of now, looks like we our only windy day is Wednesday of next week!

Have a safe weekend everyone!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.