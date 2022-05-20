2 people badly injured as car crashes into tree in Destin

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. -- A shuttle bus caught fire and was destroyed in Perdido Key Tuesday afternoon. Escambia County units responded to the scene at around 7:23 p.m. The owner of the shuttle, Christine Szczepaniak, reached out to Channel 3 Tuesday night. She says no one was hurt. Szczepaniak owns...
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies located the vehicle in Monday's hit-and-run on Scenic Highway 30A Tuesday afternoon. Deputies located the two door Lexus coupe in a wooded area east of Highway 393 across from Gulf Place. Walton County Sheriff's Office is investigating in conjunction with Florida Highway Patrol.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A 53-year-old DeFuniak Springs man is dead following a crash on Highway 90 in Crestview Monday afternoon. The crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on Highway 90 and Mare Creek Drive. The 53-year-old man driving a pickup truck lost control while traveling eastbound on Highway 90 and...
A family living in The Moors off Avalon Boulevard had a scare the night of Saturday, May 21. Shea Riles and her family were trying to settle in for the evening when they heard noises coming from the attic—a man ended up falling through the ceiling and into the room of Riles’s daughter.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two children were taken to the hospital after an ATV was hit by a vehicle in Escambia County Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:51 p.m. on T and Jordan Streets. A 10-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS on trauma alert, according to Florida...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Pensacola women suffered serious injuries in a four-vehicle crash in Escambia County Sunday evening. It happened around 5:20 p.m. at Pine Forest Road and Longleaf Drive. A 23-year-old woman and 51-year-old woman were both hospitalized. "A Chevy Impala was northbound on Pine Forest Road. A...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police says lanes are blocked on 9th Ave. at Airport Blvd. northbound Monday evening after a five-vehicle crash. Pensacola Police posted the notice at 4:35 p.m. Police say to use 12th Ave. as an alternate route. No further details have been released. Check back here for...
CORRECTION: The date of the crime was incorrectly reported in the initial report. It has been corrected in this version. FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fountain woman set her curtains on fire and tried to burn her house down while an 11-year-old was inside the home, according to court records. On April 16, Summer Dykes, […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man led Mobile Police on a wild high-speed chase on Monday. It started after officers spotted a stolen vehicle on Cottage Hill Road near Fontainbleau Drive around 1:30 p.m. According to investigators, the officer tried to stop the car but the driver took off speeding....
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New details are being released about the mysterious deaths of three American tourists at a Bahamas resort earlier this month. According to The Nassau Guardian, the three died from carbon monoxide poisoning at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort. One of those victims was Vincent...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — ALEA reports a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, has claimed the life of a Houston, Texas, woman. 51-year-old Judith M. Rohacs was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was operating left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews responded to a fire at Oakcrest Elementary School in Escambia County Monday morning. The school is located at 1820 Hollywood Avenue. Fire crews were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m. after kitchen staff reported smoke coming from the AC unit on the roof. The school was evacuated.
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. -- A black bear was hit and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Okaloosa Island. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tells Channel 3 it happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 98. The FWC says the bear was a juvenile male, approximately 100 pounds. A...
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies found an 8-year-old girl within reach of various drug paraphernalia and surrounded by cockroaches at a Fort Walton Beach home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Paul and Rachel Griner are charged with child neglect after a traffic stop Monday morning on Beal Parkway. OCSO […]
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run on Monday. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle involved, a gray Lexus coupe, fled a traffic stop near Flounder Street. The vehicle then hit a golf cart on Blue Pine Boulevard, causing it to overturn.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least three people are dead from a wreck on Lott Road near Gaynor Road, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from Northside Patrol assisted the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at the scene. The wreck shut down Lott Road. MCSO confirmed these details. ALEA handles road wrecks. WKRG News […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday night, Kevin Olmstead was rescued by boat after 10 hours of treading water in the middle of the Mississippi Sound. Olmstead said it started after a morning of fishing. He was packing up to leave Dauphin Island’s West End Saturday around 10am. He decided to grab his life jacket because the water was getting choppy.
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Panama City man sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Bay County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle and a pickup truck were both traveling eastbound on US 98 Hathaway Bridge around 2:15 p.m. when the motorcycle failed to see the pickup truck on the roadway.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials determined that a woman was shot after threatening another woman with a hammer on Friday, May 20. Officers were called to a home on Morganthau Drive around 6:15 p.m. after one woman was shot in the leg. Through their investigation, officers discovered that the victim and the […]
