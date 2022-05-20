ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns' Myles Garrett has thoughts on Joe Burrow's funny Instagram post

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZGnP_0fktnzbt00

After a very revealing (and rare) podcast appearance, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted the rare Instagram post, which spotlighted his new-look offensive line.

On the post, Burrow wrote the following caption: “Just a guy and his security detail”

Not normally a big deal, right? But one of the most-liked and most-commented responses? A note from Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett: “Security allowing any vip passes?”

Just fun offseason banter, but Burrow told the podcast hosts during the big interview that he’s never beat the Browns yet and it’s one of his goals for 2022 (he also loves playing the trash-talking Ravens).

Burrow suffered three sacks in a 35-30 loss during his rookie year in Round 1 against the Browns, then four more in a 37-34 loss later that season. Last year, in a 41-16 loss, he suffered five sacks before not playing in the second, season-ending game because the team rested starters before the playoffs.

Garrett’s got eyes on Burrow and his new line, while Burrow’s plotting finally getting a win against the in-state rival.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Accuser Calls QB's New Browns Contract 'A Big Screw You'

Two of Deshaun Watson's 22 accusers are voicing their disgust over the quarterback's new $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns ... claiming the team only cares about his talents, not the disturbing claims made against him. Massage therapists Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes are set to appear on HBO's...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was once again in college football headlines this week, only this time, it wasn't because of anything he did to promote his Jackson State program. Instead, it was because of what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. Saban said that Jackson State got five-star recruit Travis...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reasons Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with Browns revealed

Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday agreed to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns. He even reportedly took less money to return to the team. One reporter said that Clowney wanted to return to the Browns because he enjoyed playing alongside Myles Garrett. Garrett attracts a lot of attention, giving Clowney opportunities to shine. He took advantage and had 9 sacks last season, which was his most since 2018.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram#Ravens#American Football#Nfl#Cincinnati Bengals#Cleveland Browns#Joeyb 9
The Spun

Nick Chubb Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Extremely Clear

Some Cleveland Browns players may not have been big fans of Baker Mayfield, but it seems Nick Chubb certainly was. At Browns OTAs today, Chubb was asked about Mayfield, who remains a member of the Browns but is not attending workouts as he waits to see where he'll be traded or when the team will release him.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens agree to terms with CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens secondary struggled mightily during the 2021 season due to a combination of factors. Injury, subpar play and inconsistency plagued the unit, but Baltimore has taken the 2022 offseason to shore up their group and secure talented players at both cornerback and safety. On Tuesday, it was announced...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy